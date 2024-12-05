Video: Florida teens rescued from sinking car: ‘We just crashed into the water’

Two Florida teenagers are recovering after their vehicle plunged into a body of water in St. Augustine.

On Saturday, two 18-year-old girls called 911 and said they were trapped inside a vehicle that had gone off the roadway into a body of water along Holmes Boulevard in St. Augustine.

In the 911 call, a girl can be heard saying," We just crashed into the water."

After confirming her location, the girl can be heard saying, "There’s water coming into the car. Please hurry up, there’s water coming in the car."

The teens called 911 after their car crashed into the water and began to sink. Image is courtesy of the St. John's County Sheriff's Office.

Public Safety telecommunicators tried to keep the girls calm as the vehicle was taking on water and slowly sinking.

Video from first responders on the scene shows a half-submerged white car.

A deputy can be heard telling the girls inside to climb out of the window and ask if they can swim.

As the car completely sinks, first responders tell the girls to get off the car and to kick their feet to swim toward them.

The teens were taken to an area hospital as a precaution. Image is courtesy of the St. John's County Sheriff's Office.

The teens were taken to UF Health St. Johns for evaluation as a precaution.

The St. John’s County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team assisted a local wrecker service with recovering the submerged vehicle.

Officials say exhaustion is suspected to be a contributing cause leading up to the incident.

