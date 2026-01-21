Video: Florida trooper, deputy leap to safety as driver sideswipes patrol vehicles on I-95

The Brief Law enforcement is asking people to move over or slow down for emergency vehicles after a near-miss on the side of I-95 in Volusia County. A trooper was helping a stalled car on Tuesday morning at around 1 a.m. when a driver veered onto the shoulder and nearly struck him and a Volusia County deputy. Both men jumped into the ditch as the car sideswiped both patrol vehicles and crashed across the interstate.



Dashcam video shows a Florida state trooper and a deputy nearly getting struck by a car on the side of I-95 in Volusia County.

What we know:

Trooper Clark was helping a stalled car on Tuesday morning at around 1 a.m. when a driver veered onto the shoulder and nearly struck him and a Volusia County deputy. Both men had their emergency lights on and were wearing fully-visible reflective vests.

"We were lit up like a Christmas tree," Trooper Clark said. "And she still came right at us."

As Clark saw the car coming, he said he heard the rumble strips and only had a few seconds to react.

Both him and the deputy jumped into the ditch as the car sideswiped both patrol vehicles and crashed across the interstate.

What they're saying:

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles released the following statement about Florida's "Move Over Law."

"People tell me they ‘didn’t know,’ but every state has a Move Over law. It’s the same everywhere — move over or slow down."

Nobody was injured.

Violating the "Move Over Law" will result in a fine, fees and points on your driving record.

What we don't know:

We are unsure if the driver was given a citation after the crash.

What you can do:

