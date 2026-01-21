Video: Florida trooper, deputy leap to safety as driver sideswipes patrol vehicles on I-95
VOLUSIA, Fla. - Dashcam video shows a Florida state trooper and a deputy nearly getting struck by a car on the side of I-95 in Volusia County.
What we know:
Trooper Clark was helping a stalled car on Tuesday morning at around 1 a.m. when a driver veered onto the shoulder and nearly struck him and a Volusia County deputy. Both men had their emergency lights on and were wearing fully-visible reflective vests.
"We were lit up like a Christmas tree," Trooper Clark said. "And she still came right at us."
As Clark saw the car coming, he said he heard the rumble strips and only had a few seconds to react.
Both him and the deputy jumped into the ditch as the car sideswiped both patrol vehicles and crashed across the interstate.
What they're saying:
The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles released the following statement about Florida's "Move Over Law."
"People tell me they ‘didn’t know,’ but every state has a Move Over law. It’s the same everywhere — move over or slow down."
Nobody was injured.
Violating the "Move Over Law" will result in a fine, fees and points on your driving record.
What we don't know:
We are unsure if the driver was given a citation after the crash.
What you can do:
