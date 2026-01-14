January is ‘Move Over Month’: Here’s what the law means for you

The Brief January is "Move Over Month" as state troopers are reminding drivers of the law that was expanded a year ago. Under Florida’s "Move Over" law, drivers are required to move over one lane for any vehicle parked on the side of the road with hazard lights flashing, emergency flares, or visible emergency signage. If they cannot move over, drivers must slow down to 20 mph below the posted speed limit.



January is "Move Over Month" as state troopers remind drivers of the law that was expanded a year ago.

By law, drivers are required to move over one lane for any vehicle parked on the side of the road with hazard lights flashing, emergency flares, or visible emergency signage. If it is not safe to move over, drivers must slow down to 20 mph below the posted speed limit.

Violating the Move Over law will result in a fine, fees, and points on your driving record, according to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV).

By the numbers:

New data from FLHSMV shows the following citation numbers for 2025. Numbers for 2024 are listed in parentheses.

Polk – 909 (1,271)

Pinellas – 889 (837)

Hillsborough – 591 (511)

Sarasota – 457 (325)

What they're saying:

"What we often see is when that traffic stop is made and we're telling someone the reason that you've been stopped is for failing to move over -- and, unfortunately, we hear this one too many times -- and that is, ‘Never saw them,’" Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) State Trooper Kenneth Watson told FOX 13. "Obviously, that means they weren't paying attention. They didn't have that good spatial orientation that every driver needs. And the bottom line is this: It comes down to always looking ahead, making sure that you understand that situational awareness can not only save your life, but the people around you."

The age group with the most Move Over citations is drivers 20- to 29-years-old, according to FLHSMV data.

Additionally, there were 175 Move Over crashes in 2025. There were 205 in 2024.

Timeline:

The Move Over law was first introduced in Florida in 1971 and only applied to emergency vehicles.

In 2014, utility and sanitation vehicles were added. In 2021, road and bridge maintenance or construction vehicles displaying warning lights were also included, according to FHP.

As of January 1, 2025, the law was expanded to include any vehicle parked on the side of the road with hazard lights flashing, emergency flares, or visible emergency signage.