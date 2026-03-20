Video: Florida woman brings pet duck to the beach

The Brief A woman was recently captured on camera taking her pet duck to the beach. It happened on Hallandale Beach on March 14.



It’s not unusual to see a woman unpacking her bag, laying out a towel and settling in to catch some rays on a beach, but a woman in South Florida is attracting a lot of attention for her beach day buddy.

What we know:

A woman on Hallandale Beach was recently seen with a duck by her side on the sand.

That duck was captured on camera jumping on the woman’s stomach as she lay down on her towel on the sand.

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The video, taken by Yoad Choen, shows the woman and her feathered friend enjoying a beach day.

Cohen said the duck was the woman’s pet.

What we don't know:

It is unclear how long the woman had the duck as a pet or if it took a swim in the ocean.