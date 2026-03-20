Hillsborough Pet Resource Center at capacity: How to foster at Tampa's open-admission shelter

The Brief Hillsborough County’s Pet Resource Center takes in every dog and cat and is running out of space. Shelter leaders say fostering, not just adoption, can ease overcrowding. A foster open house is set for Saturday in Tampa to recruit more volunteers.



Hillsborough County’s only open-admission pet shelter is facing a relentless challenge: too many animals and not enough homes.

The backstory:

The Pet Resource Center (PRC) takes in every dog and cat, no matter their age, breed or medical condition. That means thousands of animals come through the shelter every year. Many of them need urgent care and a second chance.

Unlike private shelters that can limit how many animals they accept, PRC doesn’t turn any away. That mission saves lives, but it also puts constant pressure on space and staff.

Why the shelter is overwhelmed

The problem gets worse during Florida’s nearly year-round 'kitten season,' when litters of newborn cats arrive almost daily.

Shelter staff say the steady flow of animals keeps kennels full and resources stretched thin.

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Why fostering matters

Dig deeper:

Leaders say it doesn't take a permanent commitment to help ease the burden. Fostering is one of the most effective ways to support the life-saving mission.

"Sometimes these animals just need a break," shelter staff said in a news release.

The shelter environment can be loud and stressful, especially for young kittens and anxious dogs. Moving them into a temporary home can improve their health and behavior, even for a short time.

Foster families also help pets become more adoptable by learning their personalities and giving them one-on-one attention. In some cases, that connection does lead to adoption by the foster family or someone they know.

How you can help

What you can do:

To attract more volunteers, PRC is hosting a foster open house on Saturday, March 21, at its Tampa facility, located at 440 North Falkenburg Road.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and includes educational sessions and onboarding for new and experienced fosters.

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One session, "Bottle Baby 101," focuses on caring for newborn kittens that need frequent bottle-feeding, which is among the shelter’s biggest needs.

Shelter leaders say that fostering can be a flexible option. Some people take animals for a few days, others for a few weeks. Every placement helps open up space inside the shelter.

As intake numbers stay high, officials say the community plays a key role in keeping the system from being overwhelmed.

Residents can attend Saturday’s event or contact the Pet Resource Center to get involved.