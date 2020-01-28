Video of men playing cards at red light goes viral, shows Florida traffic woes

A video of three men playing cards at a folding table while waiting for the traffic light to change at a Florida intersection has gone viral.

The TikTok video was posted earlier this week with the caption "Florida back at it with the long lights."

Dylan Kjos told FOX 4 he recorded the video at the intersection of Del Prado Blvd and Pine Island Road in Cape Coral, a city in southwest Florida. A young boy is seen in the video watching the card players from the backseat of his car.

“It literally blew up overnight," Kjos said. "I had maybe 1,000 followers and within two days it went up to 24,000 followers and nine million views.”

While thousands reacted to the video, police in Cape Coral said the stunt was dangerous -- and illegal.

“Who doesn’t love a good game of UNO? But doing it on a turn lane on a major road like that, very dangerous, ” said Master Sgt. Patrick O’Grady.

“You are putting your own life and the lives of others in danger,” he added.

Kjos acknowledged the danger, and said he was keeping an eye out for other vehicles while recording the video.

“We tried to do it as safe as we possibly could. The whole time while they were out there I was watching traffic, the cars behind me were stopped," Kjos told FOX 4. "I was making sure there was no movement and if anything was to happen I would blow the horn to make sure they got out of the way."

But police said that isn't enough -- and if the men were caught, they could receive a citation.

“The second the light turns green, they’re now obstructing traffic,” O’Grady said.