Video: Pet raccoon caught on camera sitting in driver’s seat with glass meth pipe during traffic stop

A traffic stop in Ohio took an unusual turn on Monday when police say they found a pet raccoon named ‘Chewy’ sitting in the driver’s seat with a meth pipe in its mouth during a traffic stop.

The backstory:

According to the Springfield Township Police Department, an officer pulled over 55-year-old Victoria Vidal because she had an active warrant and a suspended driver’s license.

The officer said he detained Vidal without incident, but then he noticed a raccoon named "Chewy" sitting in the driver's seat with a meth pipe in its mouth.

Dig deeper:

Seeing the raccoon with the glass methamphetamine in its mouth led officers to further inspect the vehicle.

While searching the vehicle, officers said they found:

Bulk amount of methamphetamine

Crack cocaine

Three used glass meth pipes

Vidal was charged with possession of drugs, three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, and was cited for driving under suspension.

Officers said she was also turned over to Cuyahoga Falls Police on her active warrant. Additional charges related to crack cocaine possession will be presented to a grand jury pending BCI lab results.

Chewy was not harmed and police say they notified the proper authorities to make sure Vidal has the correct paperwork and documentation to own the raccoon.

What they're saying:

In a Facebook post, the Springfield Township Police Department wrote, "While our officers are trained to expect the unexpected, finding a raccoon holding a meth pipe is a first! No raccoons were hurt or injured in this incident. As always, we remain committed to keeping our community safe — no matter what surprises may come our way."

