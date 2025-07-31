Video: Pinellas Schools police sergeant honored with procession after on-duty death

The Brief Sgt. Greg Graff was honored with a procession after his death on Wednesday. Graff, who worked for Pinellas County Schools for seven years, died after a medical emergency while on duty. The 61-year-old is survived by his wife, three children and six grandchildren, according to officials.



Pinellas County Schools, along with the Bay Area law enforcement community, are mourning the loss of Sgt. Greg Graff, who died Wednesday after a medical emergency.

On Wednesday night, the Clearwater Police Department posted video of a procession honoring Graff.

What we know:

Pinellas County Schools Superintendent Kevin Hendrick and Interim PCS Police Chief Ben McBride said Graff, 61, was on duty at Clearwater High School on Wednesday after participating in the active assailant exercise earlier in the day.

Graff was participating in additional indoor classroom training when he collapsed, according to officials.

He was taken to the hospital, where officials say he was pronounced dead around 4:15 p.m.

Pictured: Pinellas County Schools Police Sergeant Greg Graff. Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Dig deeper:

Authorities said Graff worked for Pinellas County Schools police for seven years. He previously served at the City of Douglasville Police Department in Georgia for 29 years.

Graff is survived by his wife, three children and six grandchildren, according to officials.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office and video posted to social media by the Clearwater Police Department.