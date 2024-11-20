Video: Riverview carnival worker arrested for pointing laser at HCSO helicopter: ‘I was just being stupid’

A Riverview man learned he couldn’t hide from Hillsborough County deputies after they said he pointed a green laser at one of the agency’s helicopters while it was in the air.

Video from an HCSO helicopter shows the suspect, later identified as Cody Gudenkauf, 36, trying to take cover in a mobile home park after the incident.

"It looks like he was just trying to blend in with the east side of the RV," a deputy can be heard stating in the video.

HCSO deputies say Cody Gudenkauf pointed a laser light at a sheriff's office helicopter. Image is courtesy of HCSO.

The deputies in the helicopter led their counterparts on the ground to Gudenkauf.

In bodycam video, Gudenkauf can be heard saying, "If it’s about a green light, yes, it was me."

The deputy asked Gudenkauf if he was trying to take down a helicopter.

Gudenkauf responded, "No, I was just being stupid."

Cody Gudenkauf told deputies he was 'just being stupid' when he pointed a green laser light at a helicopter. Image is courtesy of HCSO.

"Aiming a laser at our units in the air is reckless and dangerous," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Our Aviation Section was just trying to do their job when they had to handle this serious interference. This behavior will not be tolerated."

Gudenkauf, whose occupation is listed as a carnival worker, has been charged with misuse of a laser lighting device.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: