River Flood Warning
from THU 12:36 PM EDT until THU 10:36 PM EDT, Hillsborough County
6
Coastal Flood Warning
from THU 3:55 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Rip Current Statement
until SAT 8:00 AM EDT, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Wind Advisory
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Small Craft Advisory
from THU 1:56 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
High Surf Advisory
from THU 8:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County

Video: Several people rescued from ‘rapidly rising’ water in Florida

By Maddie Kornfeld and FOX 13 News Staff
Published  April 11, 2024 5:20pm EDT
Florida
Storyful

Police rescue multiple people from floodwaters

Officers in Tallahassee rescued several people from rising waters that were brought about by a line of severe storms.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Police in the Florida panhandle helped pull several people who were stuck in rising floodwaters Wednesday evening after a strong storm brought heavy rain to the area.

Video released by the Tallahassee Police Department shows officers using a rope to help guide people to safety from the waist-deep water.

Weather officials say more than 10 inches of rain fell in Tallahassee by Thursday morning, prompting multiple water rescues.

Courtesy: Tallahassee Police Department. 

That same storm squall rolled through the Bay Area Thursday afternoon, triggering tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings. 

It also delayed flights at TPA and the strong winds also knocked over a semi-truck in Tampa. 

FOX 13 meteorologists say the storms have cleared, and the next few days should be sunny and dry.

