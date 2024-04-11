Video: Several people rescued from ‘rapidly rising’ water in Florida

Police in the Florida panhandle helped pull several people who were stuck in rising floodwaters Wednesday evening after a strong storm brought heavy rain to the area.

Video released by the Tallahassee Police Department shows officers using a rope to help guide people to safety from the waist-deep water.

Weather officials say more than 10 inches of rain fell in Tallahassee by Thursday morning, prompting multiple water rescues.

Courtesy: Tallahassee Police Department.

That same storm squall rolled through the Bay Area Thursday afternoon, triggering tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings.

It also delayed flights at TPA and the strong winds also knocked over a semi-truck in Tampa.

FOX 13 meteorologists say the storms have cleared, and the next few days should be sunny and dry.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter