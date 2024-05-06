Video: Shirtless Florida man with Wendy’s ‘beef’ caught on camera threatening to rob restaurant

Things took a frosty turn at a Highlands County Wendy’s recently when a Florida man’s beef with the fast-food joint turned into a pickle of a problem for employees as he threatened to rob the restaurant using his fingers as make-shift guns.

Deputies say the incident began around 11:30 p.m. on April 24 when the suspect ordered from the drive-thru at the Avon Park Wendy’s.

While investigators say they don’t know what he ordered, it wasn’t ready right away and an employee asked him to pull up and wait for a little bit.

Courtesy: Highlands County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Highlands County Sheriff's Office, the suspect didn’t like that idea and jumped out of his vehicle, approached the window, and told the employee he could rob the restaurant.

Afterward, investigators say the suspect ran inside the store, ignoring the ‘no-shirt, no-service’ rule, jumped on a table, and repeated his threats waving his ‘finger guns.’

Courtesy: Highlands County Sheriff's Office.

After realizing he was at the wrong fast food restaurant to ‘have it your way,’ deputies say the suspect left without any food and got into a gray Nissan Rogue. The suspect, who is described as being about 5’5" tall and weighing around 200 pounds, was last seen going east on W. Bell Street.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call 863-402-7350 or email rtcc@highlandssheriff.org. Tips can also be left through the HCSO app or with Heartland Crime Stoppers on its P3tips app or by calling 1-888-400-TIPS (8477), dialing **TIPS on a cell phone, or visiting www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and clicking on the "Submit A Tip" button. Crime Stoppers tips are always anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

