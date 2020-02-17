Video shows 'angry' driver raging against Manatee County cyclists

Each week, Deb Coupland and her fiancé ride 75 to 100 miles. Sunday, they were nearing the end of their ride in Manatee County.

"We try to be respectful to motorists, if there’s safe places we could let them pass us we do that," said Coupland.

As they were rounding into a curve along Riverview Boulevard near 61st Street North West in Bradenton, they got into formation.

"When we go around that particular curve, we go side by side to prevent people trying to pass us where it’s not safe to pass," she said.

Following behind them was a driver who was upset.

"He rolled down his window and he was very angry, very threatening," Coupland recalled.

Her bicycle camera caught it all – including the driver passing on a double-solid line and turning the car toward her fiancé.

Advertisement

"I thought he was going to kill him. I was petrified. I’m still shaken up from it. The guy was angry. He kept angling the car into him," she said.

Instead of driving away, the driver brake-checks, nearly causing Coupland to slam into him.

"That's when I realized, ‘OK this guy is not going to leave us alone.’ I’m freaking out," she continued.

The couple has filed a report with Manatee County deputies. The State Attorney's Office will decide if charges will be filed.

The curve where the altercation happened.

Trooper Ken Watson with the Florida Highway Patrol watched the video.

"He could have easily killed both of those cyclists...The problem is when you have a vulnerable user on the roadway you must give them that 3-foot easement. This driver lost his patience," he said.

In Florida, cyclists on the road have the same rights as drivers in their cars.

While left shaken, Coupland and her fiancé will be back on the road.

"I'm always a little bit vigilant any ways on those roads. I’ll just be more vigilant and try to be safe," she added.