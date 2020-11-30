Video shows dolphin leaping alongside foil boarder off southwest Florida coast
NAPLES, Fla. - A dolphin decided to join in the fun as a man went foil boarding off the coast of southwest Florida over the weekend.
Matthew Smith and his wife Shannon Sternberg were enjoying a day out on the water off the Naples coast on Sunday as he went foil boarding -- where a fin attached to the bottom of a surfboard causes it to lift out of the water, allowing the rider to surf a few feet above the waves.
RELATED: Massive 13-foot alligator snatches duck from hunters in Central Florida
Sternberg recorded video showing a dolphin leaping next to Smith several times as they glided through the water.
Smith also shared a second video of two dolphins swimming just behind their boat. He said the pair kept up with them for over four minutes as they sped off the coast.
RELATED: Disney donates fountains' coins to Central Florida homeless shelter
Advertisement
"Didn't think the day could better than when we were first cruising earlier... I was way off!" Smith wrote. "Finally able to share a wake with the locals!"