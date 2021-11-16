Video shows man who fired into Pasco home, deputies say
HOLIDAY, Fla. - Pasco County deputies need help identifying a man who fired a gun into a home.
The agency released video taken Friday around 9 p.m. along Umber Road in Holiday. Deputies say the man fired a gun into the house, then ran away.
They say the suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark shorts, and dark shoes.
Deputies don't think this was random; they believe a victim was targeted.
Via PCSO
The sheriff's office hasn't said if anyone was hurt.
Deputies ask anyone with information to call them.