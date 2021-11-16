Expand / Collapse search

Video shows man who fired into Pasco home, deputies say

Pasco County
Surveillance video shows shooting

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office says this home surveillance footage shows the man who fired into a Holiday home.

HOLIDAY, Fla. - Pasco County deputies need help identifying a man who fired a gun into a home.

The agency released video taken Friday around 9 p.m. along Umber Road in Holiday. Deputies say the man fired a gun into the house, then ran away.

They say the suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark shorts, and dark shoes.

Deputies don't think this was random; they believe a victim was targeted.

The sheriff's office hasn't said if anyone was hurt.

Deputies ask anyone with information to call them.