Video shows road rage suspect hurl axe at driver in Western Washington

King County deputies responded to a road rage report of a suspect throwing an axe at a driver near Interstate 5 on July 27.

A driver of a Jeep began honking at the victim while they merged onto the NE 145th St I-5 ramp and the Jeep driver continued to honk at the victim as both vehicles traveled northbound, according to incident reports.

Reports say the victim took the Ballinger Way exit in Shoreline to avoid confrontation on the freeway, but the Jeep followed and eventually passed in front of the victim's vehicle to block the road.

Video footage of the incident shows the Jeep driver hurling an axe at the victim before driving over the median and fleeing.

Authorities were able to identify the Jeep driver from additional surveillance video. Three days after the incident, the suspect was arrested for multiple felonies after fleeing Snohomish County deputies.

The 47-year-old suspect is accused of yelling at another man in the roadway in Everett on June 29. Deputies said the suspect made threats and specific racial slurs targeted at the victim.

Investigating deputies said a theft in progress was reported shortly after the incident at a Home Depot, and dispatch said the suspect was seen getting into a silver Jeep Cherokee.

The suspect was taken into custody at a Seattle park on July 30.

The suspect was wanted for Felony Hate Crime, Felony Eluding, and Theft, as well as an outstanding Felony warrant for First-Degree Robbery out of King County.

