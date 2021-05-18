Video shows spherical UFO off California disappearing into ocean

Leaked Pentagon footage of a spherical flying object seen flying off the coast of San Diego shows the UFO soaring through the air before suddenly diving into the ocean.

The footage was published on May 14 by documentary filmmaker Jeremy Corbell and was later confirmed as authentic by the Pentagon, according to a report from FOX 8.

"We are WAY beyond the question of if UFOs exist," Corbell wrote in a post on Instagram featuring a clip from an interview on "Fox News Primetime."

The footage was filmed in July 15, 2019 aboard the USS Omaha, according to Corbell.

"No wreckage found. No craft were recovered." Corbell wrote in a tweet.

When asked by "Fox News Primetime" host Will Cain on Monday about what he thinks will be included in an upcoming report that is expected to be released to lawmakers on what is known about UFOs, Corbell said "we are witnessing, observing, picking up on every type of data that our military has advanced aerospace vehicles that are able to outmaneuver our greatest warplanes."

"They are penetrating and there are incursions in our most restricted airspace around our nuclear weapons. This is something that the military is very interested in, and they have been lying to the American public," Corbell added.

When former President Donald Trump signed into law the massive $2.3 trillion coronavirus relief package in 2020, it triggered a countdown to a deadline by which the director of national intelligence and the secretary of defense must provide lawmakers a report on everything they know about UFOs like the ones seen in the recently leaked footage.

Buried within the thousands of pages of legislation under the "Committee Comments" section of the Intelligence Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021, a stipulation requested a report to senators on intelligence and armed services committees regarding any information surrounding UFO sightings and whether they present any potential threat.

While the exact nature of the purported extraterrestrial threats was unknown, former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe spoke with FOX News’ Maria Bartiromo in March, saying "there are a lot more sightings" than the public is aware of.

Ratcliffe said there have been objects observed by U.S. military craft and satellites that have achieved forms of flight that would normally be impossible with any known human technology.

"When we talk about sightings, we are talking about objects that have seen by Navy or Air Force pilots, or have been picked up by satellite imagery that frankly engage in actions that are difficult to explain," he continued.

"Movements that are hard to replicate that we don't have the technology for. Or traveling at speeds that exceed the sound barrier without a sonic boom," Ratcliffe explained.

The report is expected to reach the Senate’s hands by the end of June.

Last year, the U.S. government declassified and released videos which show encounters between UFOs and U.S. Navy pilots in 2004 and 2015.

In September, the U.S. Navy acknowledged that videos showing the 2004 and 2015 UFO encounters by U.S. Navy pilots were released by former Blink-182 singer Tom DeLonge and published by The New York Times were of real "unidentified" objects.

"The Navy considers the phenomena contained/depicted in those three videos as unidentified," Navy spokesman Joseph Gradisher told The Black Vault, a website dedicated to declassified government documents.

After the release of the videos, reports surfaced of a top-secret Pentagon program conducting classified briefings for more than a decade, analyzing various encounters between military craft and unidentified aerial vehicles.

In July, the Pentagon stated that the program was disbanded, but a Senate committee report from June revealed spending on a program called the Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon Task Force.

FOX Television Stations reported in June of last year that U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio had requested a detailed analysis on the findings of the task force.

The reveal of both the task force’s existence, as well as Rubio’s data request, came in a June 17 Select Committee on Intelligence report authored by Rubio on the Intelligence Authorization Act.

In regards to Ratcliffe’s comments on unexplained technology observed by U.S. military personnel and detailed in the upcoming report, at least one scientist can attest to having observed something similar.

Astrophysicist and former consultant for the UFO program since 2007, Eric W. Davis, told the New York Times in July of last year that he gave a classified briefing to the Defense Department agency in March 2020 regarding "off-world vehicles not made on this Earth."

