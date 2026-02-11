Davenport man faces 51 child porn charges, roommate accused of sexually abusing dog: PCSO

The Brief Roommates Jefferey Johnston, 25, and Ryan Braley, 24, were arrested at their Davenport home Tuesday on 55 combined charges, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Detectives searched Johnston's Google account after receiving a "cybertip" that child pornography files were being accessed and shared online from his home, PCSO said. Investigators found more than 300 files containing images and videos of children, some as young as 12 months old, being sexually abused. A video of Braley sexually assaulting a dog was also recovered, according to the sheriff's office.



A child pornography investigation by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of two roommates Tuesday.

The backstory:

PCSO received a "cybertip" that several files of child pornography were being uploaded and shared online by a person at a Davenport home on Castlemain Circle.

Detectives searched a Google account belonging to Jefferey Johnston, 25, finding over 300 files containing images and videos of children, some as young as 12 months old, being sexually abused, according to PCSO.

The sheriff's office says investigators also found a video of a man sexually assaulting a dog.

Detectives later identified the man in the video as Ryan Braley, 24, the roommate of Johnston, PCSO said.

During an interview with detectives on Tuesday, Johnston admitted to owning the Google account and having the child pornography. He told investigators that Braley had sent him the video of the animal abuse, which he says took place at their home.

The Department of Children and Families was contacted after detectives learned that young children were living at Johnston and Braley’s home. It does not appear that the children in the home were sexually abused, according to PCSO.

What's next:

The sheriff’s office says the dog involved in the abuse is owned by Braley’s brother, who also lives at the home. The brother said he is very upset by the situation and is taking the dog to the veterinarian to make sure she’s okay.

Johnston faces:

Possession of child pornography (51 counts)

Possession of pornographic video involving animals

Braley faces:

Animal cruelty

Engaging in sexual contact with an animal (bestiality)

Filming sexual contact with an animal