Video: Suspected drunk driver crashes into 7 parked cars in West Chester

A man faces charges after police say he crashed into several parked cars in West Chester early Monday morning.

The incident occurred shortly after midnight at East Market and South Adams streets.

Pennsylvania State Police said troopers were at the intersection when a man driving a 2016 Hyundai Veloster pulled up next to them and initiated a conversation. The driver then allegedly made a right onto South Adams Street at a high rate of speed, drove through a stop sign and lost control of his vehicle, striking seven parked cars.

The driver, a 33-year-old man from Conshohocken, subsequently fled and resisted arrest, according to police.

The man is suspected of driving under the influence. He has yet to be identified.