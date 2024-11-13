Video: Suspected DUI driver accused of driving wrong way on I-75: HCSO

Expand / Collapse search

Suspected DUI driver accused of driving wrong way on I-75: HCSO

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  November 13, 2024 12:41pm EST
Hillsborough County
A suspected DUI driver was arrested early Wednesday morning after deputies say he was driving the wrong way on I-75.

TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County deputies arrested a wrong-way driver accused of driving under the influence on I-75 near Fletcher Avenue early Wednesday morning. 

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the agency received several calls about a Dodge Charger driving the wrong way on the interstate shortly after 4 a.m. 

Deputies said they found the driver, who was later identified as Pedro Ivan Gregorio, 25, going the wrong way without headlights and boxed him in. 

Pedro Ivan Gregorio mugshot courtesy of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

He has been charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, and driving with a canceled, suspended, or revoked license.

"This reckless behavior could have easily led to tragedy. Thanks to our deputies’ swift response, a dangerous situation was prevented," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "We remain committed to keeping our roads safe and will not tolerate drivers who put our community at risk."

