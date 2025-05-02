Expand / Collapse search

Video: Vape shop robbed at gunpoint, Hillsborough deputies searching for suspects

Published  May 2, 2025 6:09am EDT
Hillsborough County
Surveillance video shows armed robbery at vape shop

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office released surveillance video showing a pair of robbers holding up a clerk at gunpoint while stealing items from a vape shop in Seffner on April 15.

The Brief

    • Hillsborough County deputies are searching for two armed robbers who held up a clerk at gunpoint inside a vape shop.
    • The robbery happened on April 15 at King Smoke & Vape Shop off E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Seffner.
    • Surveillance video released by the sheriff's office shows the robbery.

SEFFNER, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office released surveillance video in hopes of tracking down two armed robbers who held up a vape shop clerk at gunpoint more than two weeks ago.

The backstory:

HCSO says the robbery happened on April 15 at King Smoke & Vape Shop off E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Seffner.

Video shows one of the suspects going behind the counter while the other pointed a gun at the clerk. The robbers then grabbed several items before taking off.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the robbery is urged to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.

The Source: This story was written with information and video from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

