Video: Vape shop robbed at gunpoint, Hillsborough deputies searching for suspects

The Brief Hillsborough County deputies are searching for two armed robbers who held up a clerk at gunpoint inside a vape shop. The robbery happened on April 15 at King Smoke & Vape Shop off E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Seffner. Surveillance video released by the sheriff's office shows the robbery.



The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office released surveillance video in hopes of tracking down two armed robbers who held up a vape shop clerk at gunpoint more than two weeks ago.

HCSO says the robbery happened on April 15 at King Smoke & Vape Shop off E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Seffner.

Video shows one of the suspects going behind the counter while the other pointed a gun at the clerk. The robbers then grabbed several items before taking off.

Anyone with information about the robbery is urged to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.

