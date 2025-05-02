Video: Vape shop robbed at gunpoint, Hillsborough deputies searching for suspects
SEFFNER, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office released surveillance video in hopes of tracking down two armed robbers who held up a vape shop clerk at gunpoint more than two weeks ago.
The backstory:
HCSO says the robbery happened on April 15 at King Smoke & Vape Shop off E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Seffner.
Video shows one of the suspects going behind the counter while the other pointed a gun at the clerk. The robbers then grabbed several items before taking off.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about the robbery is urged to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.
