Video: Wrong-way, underage Florida DUI suspect almost slams head-on into police officer: Police

The backstory:

According to the Port St. Lucie Police Department, one of its sergeants was driving home after a shift around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday when 18-year-old Jake Abbott almost hit him head-on and drove off.

The sergeant swerved out of the way to avoid being struck and radioed dispatch his location as well as the make and model of the vehicle that almost hit him because other drivers were in danger.

The sergeant used his spotlight to illuminate the vehicle, warning other vehicles of the danger in their path.

He could see two other passengers in the vehicle with Abbott and knew they were in danger if he crashed.

As the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office and additional police officers were en route as backup, the sergeant said Abbott stopped driving away and came to a halt, still in the wrong lane of traffic.

Courtesy: Port St. Luce Police Department

When the sergeant made contact with Abbott, he said he noticed a strong alcohol smell and an empty can of Twisted Tea in the vehicle.

In bodycam video, a law enforcement official can be heard saying, "You didn’t do nothing? You didn’t drive the wrong way on State Road 70 drunk?"

Abbott mumbles something unintelligible and the officer replies with, "We don’t want to hear it, okay?"

As Abbott is being led away in handcuffs, he tells the officers that, "You got to do what you got to do, boss."

Dig deeper:

St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office took over the investigation because it happened in their jurisdiction and found Abbott to be under the influence.

Courtesy: St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office

Abbott was charged with DUI and fleeing and eluding.

Abbott’s vehicle was towed.

What they're saying:

In a post on social media, the PSLPD warned, "Any person who provides alcohol to an underage person can be charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor! PSLPD will continue to enforce all traffic laws and assist other agencies in keeping the great State of Florida safe."