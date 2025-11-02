Victim escapes being held captive during armed robbery: Grady Judd

The Brief A victim escaped after being held captive during an armed robbery, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Investigators later arrested the suspect, 36-year-old Brock Sherrill of Frostproof, after locating his Chevy Equinox. Sherrill has a lengthy criminal history, including eight felony convictions, nine misdemeanor convictions and two stays in Florida prison.



The victim of an armed robbery is recovering from several injuries after being held captive inside a man's car, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded Friday morning to the scene near County Road 640 and US 27 in Lake Wales where the victim told them that they were "struck with a blunt object, held captive inside of a vehicle, threatened with a wrench, and personal property was stolen."

The victim told deputies that they escaped through a passenger window in the car. Deputies say that the victim had injuries to the head, neck, arms and legs.

Investigators later located the suspect, 36-year-old Brock Sherrill of Frostproof, after locating his Chevy Equinox.

Sherrill was taken to the Sheriff's Processing Center.

Charges

Armed Robbery

Aggravated Battery

False Imprisonment

The backstory:

Sherrill has a lengthy criminal history, including eight felony convictions, nine misdemeanor convictions and two stays in Florida prison.

