Vinik Family Foundation donates $1.5M to Florida Aquarium for major expansion

The Vinik Family Foundation donated $1.5 million toward the Florida Aquarium’s $45 million expansion.

The money will go towards a two-story puffin exhibit that will be located right in the lobby.

"It really is an endorsement and an investment in the future of the Florida aquarium and all the great work we are doing to inspire generations to care for our planet, and we couldn’t be more thankful," said Andy Wood, the Florida Aquarium’s COO.

READ: More than 1,000 bikes built for Bay Area children at 'Santa's Bike Shop' inside Amalie Arena

This is helping to fuel the Florida Aquarium’s first major expansion in nearly three decades.

"Every investment helps, but this is one of our lead gifts, it’s one of our major investments, and it allows us to support bringing a puffin habitat here, which is part of this expansion," Wood said.

He said these puffins are listed as threatened and the exhibit will help with conservation efforts, education and inspire support for other threatened species closer to home.

"Really allowing us to bring an amazing species of Atlantic seabird here, so we can tell the story of how birds are critical to our environment, and so critical here in Florida," said Wood.

MORE: Styx, Foreigner coming to Tampa on 2024 summer tour

Another part of the Florida Aquarium’s expansion will be a sea lion habitat.

Construction on these exciting additions is supposed to begin next Spring, and everything is supposed to be completed by late 2025 or early 2026.