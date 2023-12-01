More than 1,000 bikes built for Bay Area children at 'Santa's Bike Shop' inside Amalie Arena

Volunteers from several companies built more than 1,000 bikes on Friday at Santa's Bike Shop inside Amalie Arena.

Onbikes hosted the event to support local at-risk and foster children. More than 1,200 volunteers came together to build the bikes. Onbikes co-founder Julius Tobin said the project is a big undertaking.

"It's just a community effort. From our sponsors to our volunteers to our partners," said Tobin. "Everyone comes together to make this happen."

Onbikes buys the bikes directly from manufacturers. The organization aims to deliver quality bicycles that will last. Tobin said the effort is about more than the gift it gives.

"These are bikes that are going to last, that are going to get kids to after-school programs, and job interviews, and football practice, and mentors or tutors," said Tobin. "It's about the impact. It's not just about the gift."

The organization has already given more than 10,000 bikes to kids, and this is its 12th year organizing events like these. Tobin said he wanted to give kids the freedom a bike offers.

"I remember all I wanted to do was get out on my bike. I wanted to go ride. I wanted to go find where my friends were," said Tobin. "It was my sense of freedom. It allowed me to clear my head, and get exercise and have an adventure."

After this event, Onbikes will host its Winter Wonder Ride along Bayshore Boulevard next week on Saturday, Dec. 9. Visit their website to learn more.