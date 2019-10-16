Viral Facebook post raises awareness for autism with blue Halloween buckets

article

A mother's Facebook post explaining the meaning behind her son's blue Halloween candy bucket has gone viral.

Omairis Taylor of Hawaii posted a photo of her son's trick-or-treating bucket to Facebook. She said her son has autism and is non-verbal. A blue bucket is to help those giving out candy know that a child may be autistic, so they may not say the traditional 'trick or treat' when you open the door.

Taylor said during Halloween last year, some homes would wait for her son to say ‘trick or treat.' before giving him candy.

"And there I go explaining the situation for the next 5 blocks," she wrote.

She's hoping this year will be different by raising awareness.

"This year we will be trying the BLUE BUCKET to signify he has autism. Please allow him(or anyone with a BLUE BUCKET) to enjoy this day and don't worry, I'll still say TRICK OR TREAT for him, ill get my mom candy tax later 😁. This holiday is hard enough without any added stress. Thank you in advance."

Taylor's post has garnered more than 121,000 shares.

Other Halloween trends like the "Teal Pumpkin Project" have been a success, raising awareness for food allergies during the holiday.