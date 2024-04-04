Volunteer at Humane Society of Tampa Bay introduces incubator to care for young animals

Volunteers 'make the world go round' at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.

"[We're] so incredibly lucky to have the volunteers that we do," Regan Blessinger, the marketing and content manager for the Humane Society of Tampa Bay said. "[They] really have a passion for animals and animal welfare. They see something, and they strive to make it happen."

READ: 2024 Solar Eclipse: Everything you need to know

"I have been fostering kittens for this humane society since I was 18. So, 25 years. Juliette has been helping me since she was 4 years old. She's truly passionate about helping kittens and puppies and loves it," Katie McCarey, a volunteer and the mother of Juliette, said.

Juliette Selman

When fostering kittens and puppies, sooner or later, they get older. And Juliette, who's 16 now, grew up right along with them.

"I volunteer and I work in intake. We restock syringes; sometimes we cuddle with cats to make sure they're not alone." Juliette Selman said.

The truth is, they have a hard road, especially if they're rescued by the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.

"Sometimes we see days-old or, if they give birth here, hours old. Little babies, days old, weeks old need a lot of care and their temperatures regulated," Blessinger said. "If they don't have parents, if there are puppies and kittens that don't have their mom - which we, unfortunately, see often - they need extra care. If they were taken away from their mom, their chances greatly decline."

The answer: an incubator specifically designed for puppies and kittens. Juliette got to work, and made it happen!

"[It] definitely took a lot because an incubator costs a lot of money, especially with all the supplies. We have food, the oxygen, shushers that actually calm the kittens, blankets that keep them warmer than the incubator. We have nail files, towels.

Selman said it took about six months to plan it all out, and it was a great feeling to know it could actually be done.

Juliette's hard work and dedication earned her the "Girl Scouts: Gold Award," which is the most prestigious award from the organization.

It honors those who make a real, lasting and sustainable change in their community.

Winston Churchill once said, "We make a living by what we get. We make a life by what we give." And Juliette is off to a great start.

"We are so incredibly lucky to have the volunteers that we do. They are so passionate about the animals and animal welfare. They see a problem, or they see something that could be better, and they really strive to make it happen for the Humane Society of Tampa Bay and for the animals," Blessinger said.

"It's so wonderful that someone so young has taken an interest in animals and animal welfare and really philanthropy really trying to figure out what can I do to help and make this a better place."

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter

"The most important thing for kids is to volunteer. Once Juliette started to volunteer and started caring about things that needed help. I think it shaped her into an amazing person who cares about others that keeps paying it forward. I love it," MCCarey said.

"At the end, when you see that puppy or kitten grown up and thriving by themselves ... it's just a great feeling" Selman said.

The incubator couldn't have come at a better time, as its now kitten season.