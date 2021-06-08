Volunteers keeping Gulf Coast beautiful on World Oceans Day

Volunteers across the area rolled up their sleeves and filled trash bags today, on a mission to keep our waterways clean.

June 8 marks World Oceans Day, a day to celebrate everything the oceans provide for our society while raising awareness about the need for sustainable solutions to prevent pollution.

Oceans cover more than 70% of our planet. While the Gulf is a primary source of food and recreation for many, it also drives our local economy, provides life-giving oxygen, and buffers the effects of a changing climate.

World Oceans Day has been recognized annually by the United Nations since 2008.

Visit https://www.un.org/en/observances/oceans-day for more information about World Oceans Day.