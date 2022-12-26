Volunteers make sure hundreds of Pinellas County seniors spend Christmas with gifts

Pinellas County-based organization "Silver Santas" delivered 1,254 gift bags to 40 different senior living facilities on Christmas Day.

"It’s above and beyond what I ever expected. I didn’t expect anything," said Cynthia "CC" Casterella, a resident at Grand Villa Senior Living in Clearwater.

The Silver Santas find seniors in the area who are isolated or are low-income and bring them some unexpected surprises for the holidays.

It’s a Christmas miracle for many, but, the organization says there are up to 6,000 seniors who could benefit from this program.

The Silver Santas gave out the most gift bags this year since its inception more than 10 years ago.

For more information on how to help, click here: https://silversantas.org/home.