Volunteers paint 'Black Lives Matter' mural on St. Pete street

St. Petersburg is the latest city to have its own 'Black Lives Matter' street mural, inspired by other cities and activists across the country who painted their own.

On Thursday, volunteers arrived along 9th Avenue South to paint the message in front of Dr. Carter G. Woodson African American Museum.

The museum is hosting a virtual celebration for Juneteenth, and will unveil the mural through a Facebook live event. It takes place from 9:30 a.m. to noon Friday.

St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman and congressman Charlie Crist will be among some of the local leaders attending the event.

