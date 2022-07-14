Expand / Collapse search

VP Kamala Harris visiting MacDill Air Force Base

By FOX 13 news staff
Tampa
Photo: Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at American Rescue Plan Workforce Development Summit. article

US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during the American Rescue Plan Workforce Development Summit in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, D.C., US, on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. US inflation roared again to a fresh four-decade hig

TAMPA, Fla. - Vice President Kamala Harris is making a trip to Tampa.

Thursday, she is set to meet with service members at MacDill Air Force Base and briefing from U.S. Central Command and Special Operations Command. 

The briefings will focus on how units are executing the Biden Administration's priorities, including support for Ukraine against the Russian invasion.

Before coming to Tampa, the vice president will be in Orlando, attending a roundtable with state lawmakers about abortion rights.

