VP Kamala Harris visiting MacDill Air Force Base

article

Vice President Kamala Harris is making a trip to Tampa.

Thursday, she is set to meet with service members at MacDill Air Force Base and briefing from U.S. Central Command and Special Operations Command.

The briefings will focus on how units are executing the Biden Administration's priorities, including support for Ukraine against the Russian invasion.

Before coming to Tampa, the vice president will be in Orlando, attending a roundtable with state lawmakers about abortion rights.

READ: Tattoo shop on MacDill Air Force Base reflects changing military culture