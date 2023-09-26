In a recent high school football game in Waco, Texas, the routine act of adding the extra point following a touchdown turned into a memorable spectacle.

A young kicker, representing Gordon High School on a visit, achieved an astonishing feat as his kick sailed through the uprights and found its mark inside the window of a passing car, becoming a momentous event that will be remembered for ages.

A video capturing this remarkable incident was recorded by a volunteer from Live Oak Classical School, where the game was taking place.

The unexpected and unrehearsed scene unfolded to the delight of those watching. Brice Helton, the athletic director at Live Oak Classical, shared the footage, referring to the kick as a "one in a million" occurrence.

Remarkably, the magic continued for Gordon High School throughout the game, as they went on to secure a decisive victory with a final score of 58-8.