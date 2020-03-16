Walt Disney World donates food after coronavirus fears close parks, hotels, stores

article

With Disney hotels, stores, and theme parks shut down, the company decided to donate all the excess food they have to Central Florida residents in need.

The Walt Disney World theme parks have officially closed for the rest of the month, as they contribute to stopping the spread of coronavirus. On Monday, the company followed up by also deciding to shut down all their stores and hotels in the coming week.

With the closures, Disney announced on their blog that all of the excess food inventory from their parks, restaurants, and hotels will go to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida.

Photo by Second Harvest

Photo by Second Harvest

Photo by Second Harvest

This action was done as part of the ongoing Disney Harvest program, the blog said. This program was launched in 1991 and works to collect excess and unserved food from locations throughout Walt Disney World, delivering it to feeding programs across Central Florida.

“Second Harvest Food Bank is known for their vital work addressing critical food needs in Central Florida, and we know the important role we play in helping to bring meaningful solutions to our community in times of great need,” said Tajiana Ancora-Brown, Director of External Affairs at Walt Disney World Resort.

Photo by Second Harvest

Photo by Second Harvest

Photo by Second Harvest

Photo by Second Harvest

Throughout the years, the Disney Harvest program has collected and distributed more than 823,000 pounds of prepared, unserved food annually.

Photo by Disney Parks Blog

Disneyland in California acted similarly upon the closing of their parks as well, donating all their excess food to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County.

