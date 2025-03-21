Wanted suspect hospitalized after shooting at Hernando deputy in Brooksville plaza parking lot

The Brief Hernando County deputies swarmed a Brooksville parking lot after a deputy-involved shooting. The wanted suspect is accused of shooting at a deputy before the deputy returned fire. Officials said a gun that's believed to be the suspect's was found at the scene.



A wanted suspect who fired at a Hernando County deputy Friday afternoon was shot by that deputy, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

The deputy-involved shooting happened in a Brooksville plaza parking lot located at 19390 Cortez Boulevard, Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis said in a social media video. The plaza includes a Publix store and an Anytime Fitness.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

Nienhuis said deputies went to approach the suspect after receiving an anonymous tip about his whereabouts. That's when the suspect fled and shot at the deputy.

That's when the deputy returned fire, and shot the suspect, the sheriff's office said. The deputy was not injured in the shooting, Nienhuis said.

The suspect was taken into custody and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

READ: Grady Judd: 'Cranker colony’ busted, 11 arrested amid burglary investigation of Air Force member’s home

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is taking over the criminal investigation, and HCSO deputies were at the scene assisting with their investigation. Officials said a gun that's believed to be the suspect's was found at the scene.

What we don't know:

No information has been released on the identity of the suspect, as well as his condition and what charges he was wanted for, according to investigators.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: