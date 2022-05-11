Washington state troopers pull over driver who crammed SUV into back of U-Haul

A Washington State Trooper made an unusual traffic stop this week.

Trooper John Bryant shared photos on Twitter of a U-Haul with an SUV crammed into the back of a small U-Haul truck using a packing strap.

"I suppose it's moving season," said Trooper Bryant.

The photos were taken on Monday by Okanagan Trooper Cunningham on State Route 97 just south of Pateros, Washington.

KXLY reported that the driver was fined $139.

According to The Bellingham Herald, the driver did not have a valid license and the U-Haul was "long overdue."

Advertisement