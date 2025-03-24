Watch: Boater recorded boating recklessly down Hillsborough River near UTampa tracked down: FWC

The Brief On Monday, the FWC cited a boater for reckless boating along the Hillsborough River. The boater was recorded boating recklessly near the University of Tampa and the Tampa Riverwalk. Monday’s citation follows a two-day investigation by the FWC that included working with a local boat company, gathering witness statements, and reviewing video evidence.



A Saturday boating proved too much fun for a Tampa boater come Monday morning.

That’s because Florida’s Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) cited them for reckless boating near the University of Tampa and the Tampa Riverwalk.

The boater was seen boating recklessly along the Hillsborough River. Courtesy: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

What we know:

A two-day investigation by FWC led them to track down the boater, who was cited for reckless boating along the Hillsborough River.

FWC says they worked closely with a local boat company, gathered multiple witness statements, and reviewed the video evidence of the boater before issuing the citation.

After learning the boater’s identity, FWC says they interviewed them and gave the citation.

What we don't know:

The identity of the boater is unknown to FOX 13, as is the name of the boat company.

What they're saying:

The FWC says they "remain committed to ensuring the safety of Florida’s waterways" and urge boaters "to follow the rules, respect wildlife and prioritize the safety of others on the water."

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

