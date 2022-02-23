WATCH: Crocodile breaks out of Florida van, dashes down road before getting captured

This Florida crocodile just couldn't make a trip to the zoo easy.

The St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park posted a video of the crocodile being wrangled after it managed to break loose and dash down a road in front of stunned drivers.

According to the zoo, the reptile escaped out of the back window of the van while being relocated to another area of the park. The zoo said the reptiles were secured before they were placed in the van.

"This animal broke the back window of the van and made a dash down the road," the zoo wrote on Facebook. "Our crew acted quickly to recapture it, and deliver it safely to its new enclosure."

The zoo's reptile keeper, Karsyn, and general curator, Gen Anderson, were able to recapture it. They were assisted by Ryan and Donald from maintenance.

The 12-second clip, taken by Jessica Stark, showed the big beast being wrangled in a grassy road divider as cars slowed down to watch the action.

"Florida life," she captioned the video. Ironically, she's heard listening to the song "Gotta Get Away" by The Offspring while all this was going down.

The zoo noted that there was no real danger to the public or staff during the incident because the reptile's mouth was secured.

"This is why we have extensive training and do drills, to prepare for moments like this," the zoo said in the Facebook post.

The zoo confirmed to FOX 35 News that it was a crocodile that tried to make the daring escape.

FOX News contributed to this report.

