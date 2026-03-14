Indian fusion restaurant offers flavors from the north and the south all on one menu

The Brief Copper Indian Cuisine considers itself a bridge connecting North and South Indian favorites on the same menu. While Butter Chicken is the overall customer favorite, they also feature Paneer Croquettes, Paneer Roulade and even Mirchi ka Halwa as a dessert. Foodies and those who love Indian Cuisine will find something to spark their interest here.



It's an authentic Indian restaurant and a fusion cuisine hot spot all in one venue. Copper Indian Cuisine brings recipes from Delhi to Mumbai all right here in Tampa's Westchase area.

What is the New Indian Restaurant in Westchase?

What they're saying:

"Copper is an Indian restaurant (where) elegance meets tradition," said Anil Nagara-Appu from the restaurant, "As a restaurant, we wanted to provide something special with fresh, quality, flavorful food at moderate prices and the best service possible we can give."

The name is deliberate, as in Indian culture, copper is considered a purity, and that eating food prepared in copper adds to the health and wholeness of the food.

What is the Food Like at Copper?

What's next:

Customers can order foods that they are familiar with, like butter chicken and chicken tikka masala, but they can also try out some different items from the fusion side of the menu.

Copper chefs make a special Indian style of omelet. It’s a masala omelet with fresh ingredients and other spices.

"So, it's like Masala Omelet. We put some Indian spices into it, some onions and chilies and all and then make an omelet," said Nagara-Appu.

They also have an Indian take on traditional French Croquettes.

"We made some French fusion like Paneer Croquettes," said Nagara-Appu. "The classical French dish, Croquette; we turned that into Paneer, which is Indian cottage cheese; and we made that dish."

For the sweet tooth, they have a hot but sweet dessert that puts banana peppers on the dessert menu.

"We have desserts, and we have Mirchi Ka Halwa, for example. Mirchi is banana peppers," he said. "We converted them into dessert. It’s a spicy one, right?"

The end result is a "customer favorite" spicy sweet treat which confirmed their experiment into that project was a success.

Also in the spicy and sweet lane, they offer pineapple curry to go with their dishes. The customers seem to respond well to that blend of flavors.

To make your own Indian food read: Dinner DeeAs recipes: Easy Indian Food

What you can do:

You can visit Copper Indian Cuisine & Bar in person at 11653 Countryway Boulevard in Westchase. You can learn more about them and see their menu on their website here.

You can see images of their dishes on their Facebook page here.