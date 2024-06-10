Expand / Collapse search

WATCH: Deputy uses broom to sweep away Gator from Florida restaurant

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  June 10, 2024 2:05pm EDT
Manatee County
Florida deputy sweeps gator away from restaurant

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office says employees at Peach's Restaurant found a gator waiting for them to open on Thursday morning. A deputy can be seen in the video using a broom to sweep it to a wooded area nearby.

BRADENTON, Fla. - An alligator was ready for breakfast on Thursday morning.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office, employees at Peach's Restaurant in Bradenton discovered a gator waiting for them to open.

A deputy used a broom to sweep the reptile to a wooded area.

"They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day and this [gator] was ready for it when employees found him patiently waiting for them to open the Peach's on SR 70 this morning at 6 a.m. Deputy Hartley kindly swept him off to a more comfortable wooded area," posted the sheriff's office on Facebook.

