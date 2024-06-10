WATCH: Deputy uses broom to sweep away Gator from Florida restaurant

An alligator was ready for breakfast on Thursday morning.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office, employees at Peach's Restaurant in Bradenton discovered a gator waiting for them to open.

A deputy used a broom to sweep the reptile to a wooded area.

"They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day and this [gator] was ready for it when employees found him patiently waiting for them to open the Peach's on SR 70 this morning at 6 a.m. Deputy Hartley kindly swept him off to a more comfortable wooded area," posted the sheriff's office on Facebook.

