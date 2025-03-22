Watch: Florida man barricades in bedroom after threatening to shoot someone and himself: LCSO

The Brief LCSO ordered a Fort Myers man to the ground on Friday after he barricaded himself in a bedroom for hours. Deputies say the man threatened to shoot himself and someone else after they got into a fight. Authorities successfully evacuated all the other people involved.



A Fort Myers man is accused of pointing a gun at someone and barricading himself inside a bedroom on Friday night.

Lee County’s Sheriff’s Office says they took Weston Allen Gardner, 39, into custody after a multi-hour standoff between him and authorities.

Mugshot of Weston Allen Gardner. Courtesy: Lee County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say they arrived at a home on the 2000 block of Gorthan Ave., where Gardner threatened to shoot himself and another person after they got into a fight.

What we know:

Authorities say the fight happened before they arrived, which was just after 9 p.m. on Friday.

Deputies say they immediately evacuated everyone except Gardner, who barricaded himself inside a bedroom. He remained barricaded for hours, ignoring repeated commands by deputies to come out.

Dig deeper:

According to LCSO, it took "several hours" and the deployment of their Special Operations Unit and Crisis Negations Team for Gardner to emerge from the bedroom.

It was then that he was ordered to the ground by deputies and taken into custody.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Weston Allen Gardner being ordered to the ground by deputies. Courtesy: Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

He now faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and obstruction without violence.

After LCSO took Gardner into custody, they say the investigation was taken over by the 5th Precinct Crime Section Detectives.

Detectives say they seized a glock 19 handgun, multiple rounds of ammunition, and a holster from the home after obtaining a search warrant.

What we don't know:

The name of the other person involved in the fight is unknown, and information has not been provided about the pair's relationship.

What caused the fight is also still unknown at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. More information will be provided when it is available.

What they're saying:

"I’m grateful for the teamwork used by all, to include response from patrol, our Special Operations Unit, Crisis Negotiations Team, and Electronic Surveillance Unit in safely removing the suspect from inside the home before he was able to hurt himself or others," said Sheriff Carmine Marceno. "LCSO will continue to utilize all resources necessary to ensure the safety of our great residents."

More photos:

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Courtesy: Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

