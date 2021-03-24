WATCH: Gator spotted swimming side-by-side with shark in Vero Beach

Alligators and sharks aren’t exactly new to Florida, but swimming together like they’re old pals is an unusual sight to see!

Gray Vinson spotted the duo in the Indian River Lagoon in Vero Beach around noon on Sunday. Cellphone video shows the two swimming side-by-side while a manatee is seen hanging out by the side of the river.

"It’s not every day you see a bull shark and a gator swimming together in the Indian river.. I’m not so sure how the manatee made out," Vinson wrote in a Facebook post.

Vinson estimated the shark to be about 8-feet-long.

Viewers were pretty impressed with the clip.

"No flipping way?!!! My boys will never kayak with me again!!" one commenter wrote.

Another said, "Really cool videos. Even River monsters film crew didn’t get that here."

Vinson tells FOX 35 News that it was a baby bull shark and that they spawn in the area of the Indian River Lagoon every year around this time.

"But never have seen alligators swimming with them!"

