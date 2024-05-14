WATCH: Jets touch wings during Fort Lauderdale air show

Wild video showed two jets clip wings during an airshow in Fort Lauderdale while in formation.

During the Ghost Squadron's performance at the Fort Lauderdale Air Show on Sunday, two jets touched wings.

A video released on YouTube shows the moment the two jets, in a four-jet formation, touch wings and break out of formation before eventually regaining control of their aircraft.

A statement from the airshow after the incident reported an emergency was declared as a precaution, but both jets landed safely, and the pilots were unharmed.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS

READ: Multiple dead in crash involving migrant bus just north of Citrus County: Sheriff's Office

The air show took place over the weekend, putting the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, Red Bull Helicopter, and more on display at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.