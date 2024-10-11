Conditions remain 'very hazardous' in Pinellas County after Hurricane Milton

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Pinellas County officials say conditions in many areas remain "very hazardous" in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton.

At a news conference Friday, Pinellas County Emergency Management Director Cathy Perkins said assessments on critical infrastructure and private properties are ongoing.

"We were able to get some teams out yesterday, but we'll get a lot more teams out today," Perkins said.

Many areas of the county saw serious damage from record-setting rainfall and hurricane force winds.

Perkins said out of approximately 1,900 properties checked so far, 500 are severely damaged or destroyed.

What to know after Milton

Power outages

Hundreds of thousands of customers remain without power in Pinellas County as of Friday. Crews have begun restoration efforts, but officials say it will take time to get to all areas.

Water

Pinellas County Utilities has issued a boil water notice for all southern barrier island customers from John’s Pass to Tierra Verde.

The City of St. Petersburg has issued a boil water notice for residents of St. Petersburg, Gulfport, South Pasadena, and Lealman.

Debris drop-off

Drop-off sites are reopening on Friday at the following locations:

13600 Icot Boulevard, Clearwater

The corner of Keystone Road and East Lake Road, East Lake

The sites are only for residents of unincorporated Pinellas County and ID is required.

Resources for those impacted:

To report damage to homes, click here. For businesses, click here.

The County Information center is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 727-464-4333.

For a full list of emergency shelters, click here.

