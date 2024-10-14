Pinellas County officials say debris cleanup from Milton will take months: 'This is a major operation'

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Pinellas County officials say cleanup efforts, including debris pickup, in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton will take months.

County Communications Director Barbra Hernandez gave an update on Monday, saying there's about 1 million cubic yards of residential debris in unincorporated areas alone.

Crews removed as much storm debris as they could between hurricanes Helene and Milton, but the impact of Milton has led to an even greater challenge in the months ahead.

"This is a major operation," Hernandez said. "This is not something that’s going to be resolved in a week or two."

Hernandez also said the combination of Helene and Milton has led to extra challenges in terms of storm cleanup.

Debris drop-off

Drop-off sites are open daily from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the following locations:

13600 Icot Boulevard, Clearwater

The corner of Keystone Road and East Lake Road, East Lake

County officials say curbside residential debris pickup will resume soon in unincorporated areas. For updates, click here.

The impact of Milton

Deaths

So far, two storm-related deaths have been confirmed in the county, both in the City of St. Petersburg.

Damage assessment

Heavy rain and wind from Milton caused widespread damage across Pinellas County, with county officials saying efforts to clear roads and repair infrastructure will continue throughout the day on Monday.

Power outages

While utility crews are working around the clock to restore electricity, tens of thousands in Pinellas County remain without power.

Power outages are also impacting some traffic signals. Officials are urging all drivers to treat intersections without operational traffic lights as four-way stops.

Water service

The City of Gulfport, along with the southern barrier islands from John’s Pass to Tierra Verde, remain under a boil water notice as of Monday.

The boil water notice has been lifted for St. Petersburg, South Pasadena, and Lealman.

Resources for those impacted

FEMA and insurance claims

To begin the process of applying for FEMA assistance, or to check your status if the process has begun, click here.

An insurance village is opening Tuesday at the Long Center off Belcher Road in Clearwater. Representatives with insurance companies will be on hand to help with the claims process.

Comfort stations

Comfort and cooling stations are available for residents who remain without power. For a full list, click here.

Housing options

The county has set up a webpage with housing options for those displaced by Helene or Milton. For more information, click here.

Reporting damage

To report damage to homes, click here. For businesses, click here.

Further assistance

The County Information center is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 727-464-4333.

The Disaster Distress Helpline is open 24/7 for those experiencing emotional distress related to disasters. Call or text 1-800-985-5990.

