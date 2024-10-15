Pinellas County Schools on track to reopen Wednesday, officials say

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Pinellas County Schools said Tuesday morning that the district remains on track to resume classes on Wednesday following Hurricane Milton.

Classes have been canceled since last week as the powerful storm moved toward Florida's Gulf coast.

At a news conference, Superintendent Kevin Hendrick said power has been restored to all campuses countywide, while district and school staff returned to work on Tuesday to prepare for reopening.

Hendrick acknowledged that some students and staff might not be able to return right away due to storm damage.

"Our message is to take the time you need," Hendrick said. "There's nothing more important than the health and safety of your own family."

Hendrick also reassured families that school supplies will be available for students who may need them upon returning to class.

The school year's first quarter has been extended to Friday, Oct. 18, and the district plans to propose make-up days at the School Board Workshop on Oct. 22.

