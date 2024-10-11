'This is not over:' Sen. Rick Scott talks flooding, recovery efforts in Milton's aftermath

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Senator Rick Scott joined Hillsborough County officials on Friday afternoon to address ongoing flooding, along with other recovery efforts, in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton.

Speaking in a flooded area of Hillsborough County, Scott said he has spoken with President Joe Biden about the need for federal aid for those impacted by the powerful storm. That includes making sure agencies involved in the recovery effort, including FEMA, are fully funded.

"I asked that FEMA open up locations close to where people are impacted," Scott said. "Because all the federal resources you get, it starts with FEMA."

Scott also spoke about ongoing rescue efforts in areas dealing with severe flooding.

"Everybody's got to be careful," Scott said. "This is not over."

Scott praised Hillsborough County's first responders for their efforts getting people to higher ground, with hundreds of people having been rescued countywide since early Thursday.

