Expand / Collapse search

Watch: Moose enjoy festive fall dip in Colorado lake amid stunning autumn foliage

By Chris Williams
Published 
Wild Nature
FOX TV Stations

Moose frolic in Colorado lake surrounded by colorful fall leaves

Moose were spotted frolicking in a lake near Steamboat Springs, Colorado, in early October amid vibrant fall leaves. (Credit: Scott Przymus via Storyful)

Some moose in Colorado were feeling a little festive after they were spotted frolicking in a lake amid vibrant, fall leaves. 

The autumnal scene played out near Steamboat Springs, Colorado, in early October.

Scott Przymus, who recorded this video at Stagecoach Reservoir, told Storyful he spotted the animals while driving home after working an overnight shift. 

RELATED: Tarantula mating season begins as males are led to their death

"I was looking at the lake when I saw something big in the distance," he said. "I drove up the road, got out, and filmed from up above. They had no idea I was there. It was very peaceful, and pleasing to watch."

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles. 