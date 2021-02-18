WATCH: Orlando officer buys all of street vendor’s flowers after complaint

An Orlando police officer has gone viral on TikTok for his act of kindness toward a woman selling flowers who received a complaint.

Officer James Wilson was called after someone complained about a street vendor selling flowers the day before Valentine's Day, according to the Fraternal Order of Police Orlando Lodge #25, Inc.

"He knew exactly how to handle it," the Facebook post read.

Wilson decided to buy all of the vendor's flowers so she could go home for the day.

"Problem solved!"

The video posted by Jackie Irby on TikTok has racked up over 340,000 views since being posted last week. Commenters flooded the video with praise for the kind officer.

"One in a million! I have high respect for this kind of policeman," one commenter wrote.

Another said, "This officer is a hero."

