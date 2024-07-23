Watch: Pasco K-9 helps take down suspected car thief
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Fla. - A suspected car thief has been arrested in Pasco County thanks to a K-9 from the sheriff’s office.
Deputies say when they tried to pull over a suspect they believe stole a vehicle from Crystal Springs early Tuesday morning, he refused to stop and sped away.
The driver led deputies to a dead-end road and tried to run away on foot.
READ: U.S. 19 in Pinellas, Pasco counties is most dangerous road in Florida: Study
Bodycam video shows a deputy stopping his patrol car and a K-9 running after the suspect.
Courtesy: Pasco County Sheriff's Office
As the K-9 got close to the suspected car thief, deputies say the man surrendered.
The deputy can be heard praising the K-9 for his actions and letting him know he’s a "good boy."
The suspect was arrested on outstanding violation of probation warrants as well as charges related to fleeing to elude and grand theft auto.
SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter