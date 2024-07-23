Expand / Collapse search

Watch: Pasco K-9 helps take down suspected car thief

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  July 23, 2024 11:32am EDT
Pasco County
Pasco K-9 captures suspect

A K-9 with the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is being hailed as a ‘good boy’ after he helped capture a suspected car thief.

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Fla. - A suspected car thief has been arrested in Pasco County thanks to a K-9 from the sheriff’s office. 

Deputies say when they tried to pull over a suspect they believe stole a vehicle from Crystal Springs early Tuesday morning, he refused to stop and sped away. 

The driver led deputies to a dead-end road and tried to run away on foot. 

Bodycam video shows a deputy stopping his patrol car and a K-9 running after the suspect. 

Courtesy: Pasco County Sheriff's Office

Courtesy: Pasco County Sheriff's Office

As the K-9 got close to the suspected car thief, deputies say the man surrendered. 

The deputy can be heard praising the K-9 for his actions and letting him know he’s a "good boy."

The suspect was arrested on outstanding violation of probation warrants as well as charges related to fleeing to elude and grand theft auto. 

