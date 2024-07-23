Watch: Pasco K-9 helps take down suspected car thief

A suspected car thief has been arrested in Pasco County thanks to a K-9 from the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say when they tried to pull over a suspect they believe stole a vehicle from Crystal Springs early Tuesday morning, he refused to stop and sped away.

The driver led deputies to a dead-end road and tried to run away on foot.

Bodycam video shows a deputy stopping his patrol car and a K-9 running after the suspect.

Courtesy: Pasco County Sheriff's Office

As the K-9 got close to the suspected car thief, deputies say the man surrendered.

The deputy can be heard praising the K-9 for his actions and letting him know he’s a "good boy."

The suspect was arrested on outstanding violation of probation warrants as well as charges related to fleeing to elude and grand theft auto.

