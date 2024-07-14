WATCH: SUV flips during crash on I-4 in Orange County, troopers searching for 3 people

The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for three people who were involved in a hit-and-run crash on Sunday morning.

According to officials, troopers responded to the scene of a crash with serious injuries on I-4 westbound at mile marker 67 around 11 a.m. A 2017 FHP says Chevrolet Camaro was headed west on I-4 at mile marker 67 in the center lane behind a 2016 Hyundai Tucson.

The Camaro driver tried to change lanes but ended up hitting the back of the Tucson, according to authorities.

Troopers say the Tucson swerved off the road and flipped. After the crash, three people inside the Camaro took off on foot and were later picked up by a gray or silver unknown make and model vehicle, according to officials.

Law enforcement says witnesses described the three people as black or Hispanic men possibly in their early 20s.

The driver of the Tucson, a 20-year-old woman, was not transported from the scene, according to FHP.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to call *FHP (*347) or CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS.

The Florida Highway Patrol reminds drivers that leaving the scene of a crash that results in property damage, injury, or death is against the law. If involved in a crash, troopers say you should stay at the scene, call for help, and follow these steps:

Make sure you and any passengers are okay. Remain calm.

If possible, move to the side of the road. Remove your keys if you get out of your vehicle, move off the roadway, and stay in a safe area.

Check on others involved. Call 911 if anyone might be injured or a vehicle is inoperable.

If there are no injuries or major property damage, gather information. Get the name, driver license, insurance and tag information from the other driver(s). Take photos of the vehicles and information if you can’t write it down and then file a report online.

