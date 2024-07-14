Pinellas County deputy hit, killed 'confused' man who was sitting in road, officials say

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says deputies are investigating a deadly deputy-involved crash that happened early on Sunday morning.

According to officials, Deputy Lira-Rangel was driving his fully marked agency-issued Chevrolet Tahoe south on 49th Street North in the median lane just before 1 a.m. Investigators say that as Deputy Lira-Rangel approached 58th Avenue North, an unknown woman in a red pickup truck that was headed north pointed toward the southbound lanes of 49th Street ahead of Deputy Lira-Rangel.

Authorities say the woman pointed as if she was trying to alert him to something. This turned Deputy Lira-Rangel's attention from the road, according to the sheriff's office.

PCSO says Deputy Lira-Rangel felt a bump in the road. He immediately stopped and got out of his vehicle to investigate and discovered 73-year-old Mark Hunter lying in the roadway in the median lane, according to deputies.

Deputies learned that a witness saw Hunter sitting in the southbound median lane of 49th Street before the accident. The witness said he was alert but appeared confused. Hunter was not in a designated crosswalk, according to authorities.

The sheriff's office says Hunter was pronounced dead at the scene and next of kin was notified.

Officials say speed does not appear to be a factor in this case, and it is unknown at this time if impairment was a factor for Hunter.

Deputy Lira-Rangel has worked for the sheriff's office since 2020.

The investigation is ongoing.

